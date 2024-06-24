Man injured in Dawson Creek arrest dies of injuries: IIO

A man who was seriously hurt while being arrested in Dawson Creek last week has died from his injuries, according to B.C.'s police watchdog, which issued an appeal for specific witnesses to come forward.

The man was arrested around 8 a.m. June 20 outside of the 7-Eleven after what local Mounties described as a struggle that ensued when officers were making arrests after receiving a report of multiple people with weapons.

The man was pronounced dead Friday, an update Monday from the Independent Investigations Office said.

After repeating a general appeal for witnesses, the IIO described several people investigators are looking to speak to. They are, in the IIO's words:

A man wearing glasses, an orange or yellow baseball-style hat, a red shirt with possibly a blue shirt underneath, a dark leather jacket, and blue jeans.

A man with shoulder-length hair and a mustache wearing a black baseball-style hat, a dark-coloured shirt with a tan or beige button overshirt/jacket, and dark-coloured pants or jeans. The man had a pair of sun or regular glasses on his hat, and another pair hanging from his shirt.

A man wearing glasses with a goatee, a dark-coloured “dry goods prod.” shirt with a dark-coloured unzipped hoodie on top, dark pants or jeans and drives a red Ford pickup truck.

A man with short brown hair and a clean-shaven face, wearing a black or dark-coloured t-shirt, and dark jeans or pants who drives a red Nissan pickup truck with body-matched bumpers and hard canopy.

A man wearing a dark-coloured baseball-style hat with sunglasses on top, a long-sleeved, light-coloured striped buttoned shirt, and blue jeans who drives a silver Ford Explorer.

These individuals, as well as anyone else with information or video, are urged to call 1-855-446-8477.

The IIO investigates police-involved incidents that result in death or serious harm, whether or not wrongdoing is alleged.