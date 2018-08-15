

Mounties are investigating after a Coquitlam, B.C. man was injured by a homemade explosive Tuesday evening in a quiet residential area.

Residents reported hearing a loud blast coming from a home near Ross Avenue and Gatensbury Street at around 7:20 p.m. Officers arrived to find a man who lives at the property suffering serious, but non-life-threating injuries.

The RCMP said its bomb squad later managed to find and disable "second item of concern" at the home, and that members would be continuing to work in the neighbourhood Wednesday to ensure it's safe.

Authorities have not commented on where the homemade explosives may have come from.

Anyone who saw or heard anything unusual in the area Tuesday evening is asked to call police.