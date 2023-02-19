Man in hospital after being 'repeatedly shot' on Downtown Eastside, police say

A man is in the hospital with "multiple gunshot wounds" after a shooting on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Vancouver Police Department, in a statement, says officers were already in the area of East Hastings and Columbia streets around 2:30 p.m. when shots rang out.

"The 31-year-old victim was repeatedly shot. While some officers stayed to care for the injured man, others tracked the suspect as he fled from East Hastings to Chinatown, where he was arrested moments later," says spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison in a media release.

The man's injuries are described as serious, but the VPD says he is expected to survive. The suspect has not been named, but police say he is a man in his 30s.