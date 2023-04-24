Man in critical condition after fall from 2nd storey in Kelowna, RCMP say 1 arrested

Mounties in Kelowna say they arrested one man over the weekend after another man was found unconscious with "severe injuries" after falling from the second floor of a two-storey apartment building. (Castanet.net) Mounties in Kelowna say they arrested one man over the weekend after another man was found unconscious with "severe injuries" after falling from the second floor of a two-storey apartment building. (Castanet.net)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener