Man in critical condition after fall from 2nd storey in Kelowna, RCMP say 1 arrested

Mounties in Kelowna say they arrested one man over the weekend after another man was found unconscious with "severe injuries" after falling from the second floor of a two-storey apartment building.

The incident occurred in the 1700 block of Abbott Street around 7 a.m. Saturday, according to a statement from Kelowna RCMP.

Castanet News has identified the building where the incident occurred as 1770 Abbott St., and says the building remained behind police tape for most of the weekend. The tape finally came down on Sunday afternoon.

Mounties said they arrived at the scene to find an unconscious man lying on the ground with severe injuries. Officers provided first aid before paramedics arrived and took the victim to hospital, where he remained in critical condition Monday, according to RCMP.

Police did not specify why one man was arrested at the scene, and declined to elaborate when asked by CTV News if the victim had been pushed or thrown from the building's second storey.

"There was evidence to suggest a criminal act occurred and the male was arrested," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera in an email.

"Currently in court so there will be no further information provided."

Online court records associated with the RCMP file number for the case indicate that Jeffrey James Holub, born in 1995, has been charged with aggravated assault. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

"This was a disturbing situation for residents and police officers alike," said Della-Paolera in the release.

"Our thoughts are with the victim and his family."

Police said their investigation is ongoing and in its early stages. They're asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has video of the area and has not already spoken to police to contact them at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-21366.