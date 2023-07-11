Man gunned down in Ford Edge SUV identified as 29-year-old Surrey man

Homicide investigators have identified the man who was shot to death in a Surrey, B.C., alleyway over the weekend as Pavanbar Paul Mannan.

Officers found the 29-year-old unresponsive in a white Ford Edge SUV while responding to reports of a shooting near 96 Avenue and 130 Street on Sunday.

Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures on Mannan but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team released the victim's name on Tuesday in the hopes of drumming up tips from the public.

"If you have information and have yet to speak to police regarding this investigation, please contact IHIT immediately," Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a news release.

No other details were provided about Mannan except that he was a Surrey resident.

Less than 20 minutes after officers found Mannan in the SUV, authorities received reports of a grey Subaru Forrester on fire near 82A Avenue and 152A Street. Investigators are still working with forensic experts to determine whether the vehicle is linked to the homicide.

Pierotti said IHIT officers would be canvassing the areas of the shooting and fire Tuesday, speaking to neighbours and looking for video.

One man who lives near the scene of the shooting told CTV News he heard tire screeches and five gunshots Sunday afternoon. The neighbour, who did not want to provide his name out of concern for his safety, said he immediately went into hiding but later emerged to see the victim wounded inside the SUV.

"It was a horrific scene because I live here with my kids and family. I don’t think it’s safe to live here anymore," he said Monday.

Authorities asked anyone with information on the case – and particularly anyone with dash cam video recorded near either location between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday – to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca immediately.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kraig Krause and Angela Jung