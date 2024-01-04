VANCOUVER
    Man found unconscious in stolen car arrested in Delta, police say

    A man in his 40s has been arrested after he was allegedly spotted unconscious in a stolen car on Wednesday.

    A man in his 40s has been arrested after he was allegedly spotted unconscious in a stolen car on Wednesday.

    The Delta Police Department said concerned citizens reported that two people appeared to be unconscious inside a parked vehicle with "visible drug paraphernalia" around them.

    "Prior to the officers' arrival, the occupants regained consciousness and departed the area in the car," police said in a news release Thursday. "Subsequently, officers located the car nearby, conducted a licence plate check, and identified it as reported stolen the day before from New Westminster.

    Police arrested both of the vehicle's occupants for possession of stolen property.

    The driver — identified as 42-year-old Tony Lawrence with no fixed address — is facing a number of charges. They include one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and two counts of failing to comply with a condition of release.

    Police said Lawrence remains in custody and the passenger of the vehicle was released without charges.

     

      

