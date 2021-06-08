VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating an indecent act that targeted an eight-year-old on the playground of an elementary school in Downtown Vancouver.

The alleged incident happened between 2 and 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 7 in the school yard of Lord Roberts Elementary near Bidwell and Pendrell streets.

“An unknown man approached an eight-year-old female student on the playground ... and exposed his genitals to her,” reads a statement from the Vancouver Police Department’s Const. Tania Visintin.

Visintin said police are sharing news of the incident act to encourage parents to talk with their children about who to tell should they find themselves targeted with a similar act.

“Our goal right now is to bring awareness to the public and for parents and guardians to have a talk with their children,” Visintin said.

“A child should never have to be exposed to such a disturbing act,” she said. “There’s no doubt this would have frightened the young student. She did the right thing by telling a trusted adult immediately.”

The suspect left the area before police arrived, and is described as white, between 55 and 65 years old, and between 5'9" and 6'2" tall. He has short, light brown and grey hair and grey stubble on his face. He was wearing a tan or olive colour baseball hat, a burgundy bomber jacket and was carrying a messenger bag.

Investigators are still in the very early stages of the investigation, Visintin said.