Man drowns in Porteau Cove Provincial Park
A man drowned in Porteau Cove Provincial Park over the weekend.
Squamish RCMP confirmed the tragedy in a news release Tuesday, saying they responded to the drowning on Saturday.
"Bystanders and first responders attempted life-saving measures, but unfortunately, the man died at the scene," the RCMP release reads.
BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News on Saturday that it had dispatched two ambulances, two supervisors and a helicopter to the provincial park after receiving a report of an "unresponsive scuba diver near the boat launch" shortly after 10:30 a.m.
No patients were transported, EHS said at the time.
Mounties said the man's next of kin has been notified, and that there was no criminality involved in his death. The investigation has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.
"Squamish RCMP would like to thank all those who assisted in the rescue attempt," said Cpl. Brett Urano, in the release. "Our condolences go out to the family and friends of this man during this tragic incident."
A witness emailed CTV News on Saturday to say there was no defibrillator available at the provincial park's ranger station at the time of the man's death.
In a statement Tuesday, the provincial Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy told CTV News AEDs "are not a standard item that BC Parks normally installs or maintains on its own," noting that they are "complex pieces of equipment that require regular maintenance."
"BC Parks has limited field applications suitable for installing more AEDs in an outdoor environment but is happy to work with third parties to explore what might be possible," the statement reads, adding that park rangers are trained in first aid and CPR.
"There is nothing more important than the safety of people visiting our parks."
