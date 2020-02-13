VANCOUVER -- A man has died days after being seriously injured in a shooting in Langley.

Last Friday, at about 9:30 p.m., Langley RCMP were called to the parking lot of the small shopping complex on 200th Street between 64th Avenue and Willowbrook Drive.

A man was found suffering from what appear to be gunshot wounds, and was transported to hospital in grave condition, police said.

Nearly a week later, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it is taking over the investigation after the victim "recently died in hospital."

At the time, police said they did not believe this was a random act.