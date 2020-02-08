VANCOUVER -- A man was shot and seriously injured in the parking lot of a Langley strip mall on Saturday evening.

After getting a report of a shooting, Langley RCMP say they responded at around 9:35 p.m. to the parking lot of the small shopping complex located on 200th Street between 64th Avenue and Willowbrook Drive.

A man was found suffering from what appear to be gunshot wounds, and was transported to hospital in grave condition, according to police. Police are currently gathering evidence, but say this does not appear to be a random act.

Forensic crews gathering evidence after a possible shooting near a Chuck E Cheese in Langley @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/kyCH4PqDTt — Alissa Thibault (@AlissaMThibault) February 8, 2020

Video from the scene shows first responders removing the man from the front driver's seat of a black GMC truck. As the man is carried out of the truck to be placed onto a waiting stretcher, the truck momentarily starts rolling before first responders manage to get control of the vehicle.

Aaron Flack was eating with friends at a nearby Earl's and was just coming out of the restaurant when he heard the gunshots. He said he saw two people running away, and he and his friends immediately took cover in his vehicle.

"I definitely thought it was a shooting, that was the immediate reaction," Flack said

The area will be cordoned off for some time as police continue to investigate. Anyone with information can call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to report anonymously, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alissa Thibault.