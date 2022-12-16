Man dead following police-involved incident at Burnaby shopping plaza

A man is dead following an RCMP-involved incident at a shopping plaza in Burnaby, B.C., prompting an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.

The incident unfolded near Hastings Street and Kensington Avenue, where a Starbucks could be seen behind police tape Friday morning.

Authorities said they responded to a reported overdose involving a man who had allegedly been in a physical altercation with an employee at a local business in the area around 6 a.m.

“When the man was being apprehended he began to show signs of medical distress,” Burnaby RCMP wrote in a news release Friday afternoon.

Despite attempts to save the man’s life, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been notified, and is looking into whether police actions are linked to the man’s death.

Investigators are appealing to anyone with information or video regarding the incident to contact IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or online at iiobc.ca.

This is a developing story and will be updated.