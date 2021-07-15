VANCOUVER -- A man convicted of second-degree murder in a Surrey homicide case will not be eligible for parole for more than a decade.

Pee Lee Pi was found guilty back in February for his role in the death of a 68-year-old man.

The 28-year-old was sentenced earlier this month, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a news release Thursday, to life in prison.

Life is the automatic sentence for those convicted of second-degree murder in B.C., but judges can determine how long the accused must serve before being eligible for parole.

In Pi's case, he will not be eligible for 12 years.

His victim, Tee Bor, was fatally stabbed at his home in Surrey on Feb. 17, 2019. The 68-year-old was pronounced dead in hospital.

Pi was identified as a suspect five months after Bor's death.