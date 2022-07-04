Man charged with attempted murder in Williams Lake, B.C. stampede shooting
Man charged with attempted murder in Williams Lake, B.C. stampede shooting
A man has been charged and remains in custody after a shooting that injured two people, one an innocent bystander, at a B.C. rodeo Sunday.
Jordell Anthony Sellars is facing one charge of attempt murder and one of discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life, the BC Prosecution Service has confirmed.
He is next due in court on July 11.
In a statement Monday, the Williams Lake RCMP provided an update on the investigation into the shooting that forced thousands to evacuate the stampede grounds.
"Two individuals were injured during this and were taken to hospital for medical treatment. Both people are expected to survive their injuries," it reads.
"While police believe this to be a targeted shooting one innocent bystander was injured."
One person was arrested Sunday. Police have not identified the suspect or the victims, nor have they provided details on injuries.
"The investigation is a priority and is ongoing," Monday's statement continued.
Anyone with information or video who has not yet spoken to police is urged to call 250-392-6211.
A crowd was forced to evacuate a rodeo in Northern B.C. on July 3, 2022 following a shooting. Photo submitted by Kevin Li.
A statement from the Williams Lake Stampede Association posted Monday said the organization is working with the Mounties and the municipality to address the fallout from the shocking incident.
"Our team is currently working on responding to issues of lost personal items during evacuation and to the emotional distress of many patrons, volunteers, and vendors," a Facebook post reads.
"We want our community to know that this is all being handled with thoughtfulness to ensure property is returned to the rightful owner and that those impacted emotionally will have the supports they require."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
At least six people died and 24 were wounded in a shooting at a July Fourth parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, and officers are searching for a suspect who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop, police said Monday.
Former Sask. premier Brad Wall gave strategic advice to key convoy organizer
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall was in contact with a key organizer of the Freedom Convoy anti-mandate protest, providing strategic advice before and after the Ottawa occupation began, according to court records obtained by CTV News.
Daughter of Toronto Blue Jays coach killed in 'terrible accident' while tubing in U.S.
The 17-year-old daughter of the Toronto Blue Jays' first base coach died in a 'terrible accident' while tubing in the U.S. this weekend.
U.S. man to be charged with kidnapping, rape after Edmonton teen found: Oregon police
A 41-year-old man will be charged with kidnapping and rape after an Edmonton girl who was missing for more than a week was found, Oregon City Police said.
'It's the real deal': Doctors warn about future wave fuelled by Omicron variants
COVID-19 cases are rising again in Canada, with the two fast-spreading Omicron sub-variants known as BA.4 and BA.5 to blame. CTVNews.ca has a guide to what you need to know about the new variants.
Canada signs $20B compensation agreement on First Nations child welfare
The federal government says it has signed a $20-billion final settlement agreement to compensate First Nations children and families harmed by chronic underfunding of child welfare.
Canadian airlines, airports top global list of delays over the weekend
Canadian airlines and airports claimed top spots in flight delays over the July long weekend, notching more than nearly any other around the world.
U.S. Capitol riot: More people turn up with evidence against Donald Trump
More witnesses are coming forward with new details on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's devastating testimony last week against former U.S. President Donald Trump, says a member of a U.S. House committee investigating the insurrection.
'He was a hero': Family says Ottawa man killed in fatal collision sacrificed himself
The family of an Ottawa man killed in a Canada Day crash in the west end says Tom Bergeron died exactly as he lived: selflessly thinking of others before himself.
Vancouver Island
-
Langford mayor, former fire chief return from aid mission to Ukraine
The mayor of Langford, B.C., and the city's retired fire chief are back in Canada after making a journey to Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid to people suffering amid the ongoing Russian invasion.
-
Comox Valley RCMP searching for missing boy, 13, who requires daily medication
Police on Vancouver Island are asking for the public's help in locating a missing youth who has been going without his daily medication for days.
-
Researchers sound alarm over health of 13 endangered southern resident orcas
Researchers in Washington state are sounding the alarm over the health of the southern resident killer whale population, saying at least 13 of the orcas appear to be in poor condition.
Calgary
-
1 dead in Falconridge shooting
One person is dead and several homes were evacuated following a Monday morning shooting in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood.
-
Body found on QEII Highway near Airdrie
RCMP investigators are seeking dash cam footage after a man was found dead on the QEII Highway near Airdrie early Monday morning.
-
Calgary police catch 17-year-old driving 170 km/h on Stoney Trail
Calgary police say a teenage driver was recorded travelling 170 km/h on Stoney Trail N.E. over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
U.S. man to be charged with kidnapping, rape after Edmonton teen found: Oregon police
A 41-year-old man will be charged with kidnapping and rape after an Edmonton girl who was missing for more than a week was found, Oregon City Police said.
-
Man arrested in pair of Edmonton mass shootings
A 34-year-old man has been charged in two mass shootings that killed a total of two people and injured 12 in Edmonton.
-
Edmonton boosts snow and ice budget by $4.7M; additional $54M on the table
Edmonton will dip into reserve funds in an effort to improve road and sidewalk conditions this upcoming winter.
Toronto
-
Daughter of Toronto Blue Jays coach killed in 'terrible accident' while tubing in U.S.
The 17-year-old daughter of the Toronto Blue Jays' first base coach died in a 'terrible accident' while tubing in the U.S. this weekend.
-
Ontario has entered another wave of COVID-19, experts say
Ontario has entered a summer wave of COVID-19 as hospitalizations and cases slowly creep upwards, infectious experts say.
-
People seen surfing on Toronto subway train in 'incredibly ill-advised' stunt
An 'incredibly ill-advised stunt' is being investigated by the Toronto Transit Commission after video emerged of two masked men carrying Canadian flags while surfing on top of a train.
Montreal
-
2 million litres of milk dumped after Quebec dairy plant labour dispute
A labour dispute at a Quebec dairy plant has led to the dumping of 2 million litres of milk since Wednesday.
-
Mariupol to Montreal: Ukrainian mother escapes 'hell on Earth' with two daughters
Hanna Kovalenko was leading a comfortable lifestyle with her husband and two little girls in Mariupol, Ukraine, when all of a sudden her hometown became the epicentre of a full-scale war.
-
Dozens of firefighters battling blaze started by explosion in Monteregie
More than dozen fire trucks from municipalities across Montreal's South Shore are battling a major fire at an industrial produce building in the Monteregie on Monday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Man dead in Sunday morning shooting: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a 59-year-old man is dead after an early morning shooting in the south end of the city on Sunday.
-
Winnipeg man stole and crashed a car, bit officer during arrest: police
Winnipeg police have charged a man after investigators say he stole a car, crashed it and bit an officer while being arrested.
-
'I would have done the same thing:' Bowness OK with being Jets' second choice
Rick Bowness doesn't mind being the second choice. The new Winnipeg Jets head coach took part in his first press conference Monday, a little more than a week after first target Barry Trotz declined the team's offer because the veteran wanted to spend more time with his family.
Saskatoon
-
7-year-old boy dead in Saskatoon following river incident
A seven-year-old boy is dead after an incident on the river over the weekend.
-
Former Sask. premier Brad Wall gave strategic advice to key convoy organizer
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall was in contact with a key organizer of the Freedom Convoy anti-mandate protest, providing strategic advice before and after the Ottawa occupation began, according to court records obtained by CTV News.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19: Wastewater data shows a slight increase
While signs of COVID-19 in Saskatoon's wastewater remain low, researchers have detected a slight increase.
Regina
-
Former Sask. premier Brad Wall gave strategic advice to key convoy organizer
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall was in contact with a key organizer of the Freedom Convoy anti-mandate protest, providing strategic advice before and after the Ottawa occupation began, according to court records obtained by CTV News.
-
Second teenager charged in Rae Street homicide: Regina police
A 17-year-old boy is the second teenager to be charged in the city’s sixth homicide of 2022, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
COVID-19 viral levels in Regina wastewater remain moderate: U of R
COVID-19 viral levels in Regina’s wastewater have remained moderate according to analysis from researchers at the University of Regina.
Atlantic
-
CAT ferry keeping pace with pre-pandemic sales
The CAT ferry, which sails between Yarmouth, N.S., and Bar Harbour, Maine, has sold more than 20,000 tickets so far this year, that’s up from the 15,100 tickets sold as of June 7.
-
N.S. woman calls for private fireworks regulation after her dog dies 'scared and alone'
Canada Day weekend fireworks have sparked more calls to either regulate or ban backyard fireworks displays in Nova Scotia.
-
Inflation relief payments on the way for P.E.I. residents
Over 90,000 Prince Edward Island residents will see a top-up in their bank accounts to help alleviate the pressure of record inflation rates affecting the cost of living in the province.
London
-
One deceased, four taken to hospital following head on collision in Oxford County
One person has died and four others — including three children — have been taken to hospital following a head on collision in the Township of Blandford-Blenheim, Ont. Monday afternoon.
-
Six people taken to hospital after 2 a.m. crash: Police
A Toronto man is charged after a Monday morning crash that sent six people to hospital, including four children, according to police.
-
Apartment fire in London, Ont. deemed suspicious by police
Damage is estimated at $150,000 after a "suspicious" Monday morning apartment fire south of the Hyde Park area, according to police.
Northern Ontario
-
Contractor sues Timmins gold miner for $7.4M
Gowest Gold Ltd. in Timmins announced Monday it is being sued by North Bay-based Cementation Canada Inc. for $7.4 million.
-
Sudbury police search for suspect following early morning car chase
One young offender is in custody and police are searching for a second in Sudbury following a car theft July 2.
-
OPP charge two people in connection with murder on Manitoulin Island
Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people in connection with a June 24 shooting where one person died.
Kitchener
-
'I was legitimately terrified': Encampment resident recounts armed police response
What ended up being a false alarm saw Waterloo regional police respond to a weapons call at a Kitchener encampment with guns drawn on Saturday.
-
Driveway paved without permission needs to be ripped up, says Puslinch, Ont. homeowner
A Puslinch, Ont. woman says her driveway will need to be repaved less than month after she came home to find strangers working on it without her prior consent.
-
Justin Bieber's family member allegedly involved in fiery Stratford crash
A fiery crash shut down a Stratford street on Tuesday and witnesses tell CTV News one of Justin Bieber's family members was allegedly involved.