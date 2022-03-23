Man charged in vandalism of Vancouver Komagata Maru memorial tracked down months later

The suspect in a Vancouver vandalism case has been located two months after being charged by police, officers announced Wednesday.

Yuniar Kurniawan was found in the city's Downtown Eastside on Monday, and taken into custody in connection with an incident that occurred in 2021.

He'd been the subject of a B.C.-wide arrest warrant in connection with his alleged role in the defacing of a memorial to passengers of the Komagata Maru. Although Kurniawan was identified and charged with one count of mischief in January, his whereabouts were unknown until recently.

Police did not say whether he remained in custody following his arrest.

The arrest comes almost exactly even months after the launch of an investigation into an act of vandalism reported on Aug. 22.

The Komagata Maru memorial, located in the city's Coal Harbour neighbourhood, was defaced with white paint, hand prints and graffiti.

At the time, police said they were investigating the incident as a possible hate crime. The Vancouver Police Department told CTV News it is up to the court to decide whether hate, prejudice or bias was an aggravating factor in the case, if there's a conviction, and that the VPD will provide all evidence collected to the court.

A spokesperson said that because the case is now before the court, specific evidence cannot be discussed.

The memorial honours hundreds passengers who sailed to Vancouver from India in 1914, but were turned away despite being British subjects.

After spending two months living on the ship, most were forced to return home, and a riot involving the Indian Imperial Police led to the deaths of several people.