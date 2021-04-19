VANCOUVER -- A 51-year-old man has been charged in connection with a series of arsons committed in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood last week.

Authorities said the fires were all started between 9:30 a.m. and 12:50 p.m. last Thursday. The first several were reportedly sparked in garbage cans, while the last was lit in a dumpster behind a fast food restaurant on King George Avenue.

"Officers responded to the restaurant and quickly gathered enough evidence to identify a suspect," the Surrey RCMP detachment said in a news release.

"Officers then dispersed throughout the area and patrolled for the suspect, who was located and arrested at a nearby bus stop."

Surrey resident Balveer Singh Boparai has since been charged with five counts of arson causing damage to property. He has been released from custody following a court appearance.