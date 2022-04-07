Man charged in killing of Surrey teacher denied bail

Naomi Onotera, a 40-year-old teacher-librarian from Langley, B.C., went missing on Aug. 28, 2021. Naomi Onotera, a 40-year-old teacher-librarian from Langley, B.C., went missing on Aug. 28, 2021.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How the 2022 federal budget impacts you

The federal government unveiled its highly-anticipated spring budget on Thursday, with a focus on trying to make life more affordable for Canadians while attempting to rein in pandemic-level spending.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener