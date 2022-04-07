Man charged in killing of Surrey teacher denied bail

Surrey, B.C. -

The man accused of killing Surrey teacher Naomi Onotera has been denied bail.

Obnes Regis, Onotera's husband, has been in custody since his arrest in December, and a judge in provincial court in Surrey has ruled that’s where he will remain. Reasons for the judge’s decision can not be reported because of a publication ban.

The 49-year-old, who appeared by video conference, is charged with manslaughter and indignity to human remains.

Onotera, 40, lived in Langley and worked as a school teacher-librarian. She was also mother to a little girl.

Onotera vanished in August. Posters of her went up throughout Metro Vancouver as police, family, friends and strangers launched searches for her. RCMP eventually focused their investigation on her Langley home. In December, police announced charges against her husband.

More than a dozen of Onotera’s family and friends were in court for the decision, some of them becoming emotional as the judge spoke.

Regis returns to court on May 16.