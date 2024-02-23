Man charged in fatal stabbing outside Vancouver shelter

A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly stabbing outside a shelter in Vancouver's Fairview neighbourhood last year, police announced Friday.

One count of manslaughter has been approved against 28-year-old Dillon Goth, the Vancouver Police Department said.

The stabbing happened during what authorities described as an "altercation" outside the Yukon Street Shelter and Housing Centre on the night of Jan. 8, 2023.

The victim, 40-year-old Jason Robert St. Anne, was a shelter resident.

St. Anne was rushed to hospital after the stabbing, but succumbed to his injuries the same night.

Police said Goth is being held in custody pending his next court appearance.