VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Man charged in fatal stabbing outside Vancouver shelter

    Police tape surrounds a shelter near Yukon Street and West 5th Avenue in Vancouver, B.C., following a stabbing on Jan. 8, 2023. Police tape surrounds a shelter near Yukon Street and West 5th Avenue in Vancouver, B.C., following a stabbing on Jan. 8, 2023.
    Share

    A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly stabbing outside a shelter in Vancouver's Fairview neighbourhood last year, police announced Friday.

    One count of manslaughter has been approved against 28-year-old Dillon Goth, the Vancouver Police Department said.

    The stabbing happened during what authorities described as an "altercation" outside the Yukon Street Shelter and Housing Centre on the night of Jan. 8, 2023.

    The victim, 40-year-old Jason Robert St. Anne, was a shelter resident.

    St. Anne was rushed to hospital after the stabbing, but succumbed to his injuries the same night.

    Police said Goth is being held in custody pending his next court appearance.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare

    The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.

    Is it time to revolutionize the toilet?

    Toilets are in desperate need of an upgrade -- as is our entire approach to sewage, according to the many designers, environmental engineers and sanitation experts hoping to bring about a paradigm shift.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News