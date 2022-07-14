Man charged in crash that killed toddler, injured father, Vancouver police say

Vancouver police say a man has been charged in connection to a crash that killed a toddler and injured her father while they were on a downtown sidewalk last summer.

Police said 30-year-old Seyed Moshfeghi Zadeh was charged with a count of dangerous driving causing death and another count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Police said the charges against the North Vancouver man were approved after a "comprehensive investigation" into the fatal crash.

On July 6, 2021, a black McLaren and a Ford Escape collided near the intersection of Hornby and Smithe streets just after 6 p.m.

Police said at the time one of the vehicles mounted the sidewalk because of the crash and struck a 31-year-old man who was carrying his daughter. That child was just 23 months old.

An onlooker who was one of the first people on scene told CTV News Vancouver last year the young girl died before help arrived, and that her dad had severe injuries to his arm, but was still conscious. Police called the father's injuries "life-altering."

After the crash, an online fundraiser was launched for the family of the victims.

The GoFundMe campaign identified the child who was killed as a toddler named Ocean. It says her 31-year-old father underwent multiple surgeries on his arm and leg after being struck by the vehicle and is recovering in hospital. The child’s mother was not involved in the collision.

In a news release after the incident, the Vancouver Police Department called the incident "an absolute tragedy," and offered condolences to the family of the child.

Both drivers remained on scene, police said, and the driver of the Ford Escape was arrested.