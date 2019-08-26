

Andrew Weichel, CTV News Vancouver





Days after a hectic arrest in Vancouver's West End neighbourhood that left two police officers injured, a 50-year-old man has been charged.

Part of the violent incident was captured on cellphone video, showing the officers tussling with a man in a camouflage shirt near Sunset Beach last Wednesday.

The short video shows the officers struggling to subdue the suspect beside a dumpster for about a minute before he eventually jumps onto one of their backs. A number of reinforcements eventually arrived at the scene and managed to take a suspect into custody.

Police were initially called to the area by witnesses who reported seeing someone shouting and possibly hallucinating.

Authorities said one of the officers who originally confronted the suspect suffered scratches to her face, hands and body, and was also bitten on the finger.

The other officer was scratched on her face and head, according to police, and at least one of the women was allegedly punched in the face.

On Monday, the Vancouver Police Department confirmed several charges have since been approved against a local man named Frank Pacella.

Pacella is charged with assault of a police officer causing bodily harm, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and escaping lawful custody.

Authorities said both the officers and the suspect were taken to hospital after the initial incident, but all were released.