Suspect bit, punched officers then tried to take gun out of holster: Vancouver police
The Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in a CTV file image.
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019 11:20AM PDT
Two police officers were treated in hospital following a violent incident in Vancouver with a man who'd been behaving erratically, officials say.
The Vancouver Police Department said the officers were bitten and punched, and the suspect tried to take a gun from a constable's holster.
This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.