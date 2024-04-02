Man charged after stabbing in downtown Victoria

A man in his 60s has been charged with aggravated assault after two people were stabbed, including one fatally, at a downtown Victoria hostel over the weekend.

Robert Henry Travers was taken into custody at the scene, near the Ocean Island Inn at the corner of Pandora Avenue and Douglas Street, around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived on scene to find one man dead and another suffering life-altering injuries.

Travers was charged in relation to the assault on the second victim, while the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the suspected homicide, Victoria police said in a statement Tuesday.

The police investigation closed the 700-block of Pandora Avenue to traffic for most of the day Sunday.

The department issued a statement later that day saying a suspect had been taken into custody and there was no further risk to the public. However, it remains unclear how many people were involved in the incident.

"As this file is now before the courts and remains under investigation, further details cannot be shared at this time," the Victoria Police Department said in the brief statement Tuesday.

Court documents indicate Travers, who was born in 1960, does not have a criminal history in British Columbia. He is scheduled to appear in court for a judicial interim release hearing Tuesday evening.