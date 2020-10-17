VANCOUVER -- Delta Police say they are investigating after a man attempted to corral a girl into his car.

Police say the incident happened while the teenager was walking in the 1200 block of 52nd Street in Tsawwassen around 8 a.m. on Thursday Oct. 15, shortly after she noticed a burgundy red car following her.

“The girl stated that the vehicle followed her at slow speed as she turned onto 11A Avenue,” reads the news statement from Delta Police.

Then the driver got out of his car.

“The driver then apparently exited the vehicle, walked towards her while carrying a cane, and told her to come in the car,” it continues.

That’s when the girl took off running.

“The girl told police she then fled, running away and says that she was not pursued,” said Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for Delta Police in the news statement.

Police announced the investigation on Oct. 17, and say the minor reported it to them on Oct. 16.

The man is described as white, in his 50s, with white hair cut short over the ears and longer on top. He was wearing brown baggy pants with a blue T-shirt at the time of the incident.

Officers say they are “continuing to investigate” and anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 604-946-4411.