VANCOUVER -- A bait bike set up by Mounties in Richmond this week was in place for less than 10 minutes before it was stolen, police say.

Richmond RCMP set up the bicycle near the Richmond Centre Mall on No. 3 Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.

Just seven minutes later, officers discovered that the bicycle had been moved, police say. They say they intercepted the alleged thief a few minutes later near the intersection of Lansdowne and Arcadia roads and arrested him without incident.

Police say the man was "in possession of a number of tools" in violation of a release order stemming from an arrest for breaking and entering in Burnaby back in December.

There were also two outstanding warrants for the man's arrest, stemming from incidents in Burnaby and Surrey, police say. They have identified the man as 20-year-old Warren Mark Spence, of no fixed address.

Spence is charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime. He was held in custody after his arrest, police say.