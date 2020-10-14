VANCOUVER -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a sexual assault suspect in the Fraser Valley.

Authorities said the victim was attacked while watering her plants near Chilcotin Drive and Nicola Street on the afternoon of Aug. 14.

The assailant was "dressed to blend in with maintenance workers in the area," according to an Abbotsford Police Department news release.

"Investigators believe the man was waiting for the woman in her backyard," police said.

The suspect is described as a clean-shaven South Asian man in his 30s who has short, black hair and a slim build. He was wearing a grey, short-sleeved, button-up flannel shirt with ripped jeans, work boots and brown oversized work gloves.

Police said the man spoke English with a heavy accent. He left the scene before officers arrived.

On Wednesday, the Abbotsford Police Department shared a composite sketch of the suspect and asked anyone with information on what happened to come forward.