

CTV News Vancouver





Police in Langley are investigating after an early morning stabbing on Saturday.

Langley RCMP was called to the 20200 block of 56 Avenue, near 201a Street, shortly after 2:35 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the man who had called them, a 32-year-old who appeared to be suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation into the apparent stabbing is in its early stages. Details about the suspect or suspects, as well as the motivation for the alleged attack, are unknown.

Roads in the vicinity of the stabbing were closed as officers investigated the scene. They have since reopened.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.