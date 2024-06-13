Man assaulted with 'large wooden stick' in Burnaby park: RCMP

A man walking in Burnaby's Central Park on Wednesday morning was assaulted by a stranger wielding a "large wooden stick," according to authorities.

A 55-year-old was walking on a trail in the popular park around 8 a.m. when he was approached by a stranger who "told him to leave the area," Burnaby RCMP said in a news release, adding the suspect "assaulted the victim with a large wooden stick."

The suspect is described by police as a 20-year-old Indigenous man, with short hair. At the time of the alleged assault he was wearing a white shirt and dark pants.

The victim remains in hospital Thursday with what Mounties say are "significant injuries to his head and arm."

Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj says foot and bike patrols have been stepped up in the area.

"Although there have not been any recent similar reports in the area. We want the public to be aware of the assault and ask that they are vigilant and report anything suspicious to police as we continue to investigate,” he said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 604-646-9999 and reference file number 2024-19523.