    • Man arrested, charged for Thursday stabbing in Surrey: RCMP

    A man has been arrested and charged for his alleged role in a Thursday evening stabbing in Surrey’s Whalley area, local Mounties say.

    The Surrey RCMP says it responded to the incident at 7:12 p.m. on King George Boulevard near 105 Avenue. Police found a male victim suffering injuries they describe as non-life-threatening, and he was taken to hospital.

    “It is believed that a brief interaction took place between the victim and the accused before the victim was stabbed,” a news release issued Friday reads.

    “Frontline officers conducted multiple interviews and learned that the suspect was known to the victim.”

    The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Sukhjit Hans, was later arrested a few blocks away, in the 10700 block of King George Boulevard.

    On Friday, police say Hans appeared in court and was charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats. He will remain in custody until his next court date, according to the RCMP.

