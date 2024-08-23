Man arrested, charged for Thursday stabbing in Surrey: RCMP

A man has been arrested and charged for his alleged role in a Thursday evening stabbing in Surrey’s Whalley area, local Mounties say.

The Surrey RCMP says it responded to the incident at 7:12 p.m. on King George Boulevard near 105 Avenue. Police found a male victim suffering injuries they describe as non-life-threatening, and he was taken to hospital.

“It is believed that a brief interaction took place between the victim and the accused before the victim was stabbed,” a news release issued Friday reads.

“Frontline officers conducted multiple interviews and learned that the suspect was known to the victim.”

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Sukhjit Hans, was later arrested a few blocks away, in the 10700 block of King George Boulevard.

On Friday, police say Hans appeared in court and was charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats. He will remain in custody until his next court date, according to the RCMP.