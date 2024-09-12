VANCOUVER
    • Merritt RCMP seek 'armed and dangerous' man

    The Merritt RCMP provided this photo of Ron Karlson, saying there is a warrant out for his arrest. The Merritt RCMP provided this photo of Ron Karlson, saying there is a warrant out for his arrest.
    A man who has been wanted by Mounties in Merritt, B.C., since June should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said in a renewed appeal for information Thursday.

    Ron Karlson, 37, is wanted for failing to comply with his probation and release order

    “We’re urging the community to stay vigilant and call police should they know the whereabouts of Ron Karlson”, Cpl. James Grandy, a spokesperson for the B.C. RCMP said in a statement.

    “He is considered armed and dangerous, and RCMP are actively searching within the community for him.”

    Mounties issued a similar appeal on June 6, more than three months ago. Grandy, in an email to CTV news said Karlson has remained at large since then but that police have reason to believe he is back in the Merritt area.

    Karlson is described as 5’9” tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and a tattoo of a cross on his left hand and other tattoos on his right hand and neck.

    Anyone who sees Karlson should not approach him and instead call 911 or the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262. 

