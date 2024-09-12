B.C. signs national pharmacare deal with Ottawa, promises to expand drug coverage

British Columbia has become the first province in Canada to sign a pharmacare agreement with the federal government that would help the province fund hormone replacement therapy and diabetes expenses.

Federal Health Minister Mark Holland says B.C.'s portion of the $1.5-billion national plan is estimated to be $195 million, and under the memorandum of understanding funding could begin by April once the legislation makes it through the senate.

The coverage was to be for birth control and diabetes drugs and supplies, but B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says oral contraceptives are already covered under a provincial program, so that share will be used to cover hormone therapy for women.

Dix says about 150,000 British Columbians get diabetes medications and it's estimated covering hormone replacement therapy will benefit 40,000 women.

Holland says he wants to sign agreements with provinces and territories laying out the framework of the pharmacare plan while the senate is still examining the bill so medication can get to people as quickly as possible once it becomes law.

In April 2023, B.C. became the first jurisdiction in Canada to provide free birth control.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2024.