Man arrested after allegedly punching and strangling stranger on Metro Vancouver bus

Violence broke out on a bus traveling from Tsawwassen to Richmond on Sunday evening, resulting in the arrest of a 29-year-old man.

Officers with the Metro Vancouver Transit Police and Richmond RCMP were called to the 9700 block of Bridgeport Road in Richmond around 5:30 p.m., arriving on scene to find several passengers restraining a man on the ground.

In an email to CTV News, transit police said the man allegedly pushed and attempted to strangle another passenger unprovoked.

“Luckily, no serious physical injuries were reported,” wrote the MVTP.

Police say the suspect, a 29-year-old man from North Vancouver, was arrested without incident. Charges of assault are being recommended.