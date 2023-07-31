Man arrested after allegedly punching and strangling stranger on Metro Vancouver bus

Officers arrested a 29-year-old North Vancouver resident after he allegedly punched and strangled a stranger while riding the 620 bus from Tsawwassen to Richmond on July 30, 2023. Metro Vancouver Transit Police say they're recommending assault charges. (CTV) Officers arrested a 29-year-old North Vancouver resident after he allegedly punched and strangled a stranger while riding the 620 bus from Tsawwassen to Richmond on July 30, 2023. Metro Vancouver Transit Police say they're recommending assault charges. (CTV)

