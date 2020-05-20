VANCOUVER -- A 35-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly attacked police with a knife in New Westminster on Wednesday.

Authorities said they received a report of a man banging on the windows of the courthouse on Carnarvon Street at around 6:30 a.m., and that a suspect "lunged" at officers after they arrived at the scene.

Police said the man then pulled out a knife and advanced on them. Officers then deployed a less-lethal ARWEN weapon at him and took him into custody.

“This is an example of how a fairly routine call for service can escalate to a dangerous situation in an instant," Acting Deputy Chief Paul Hyland said in a statement. "Thankfully, officers were able to use their training and experience to resolve this situation safely."

The suspect suffered a minor injury to his thigh after being shot by the ARWEN weapon and was assessed in hospital, authorities said.

Two counts of assaulting a police officer with a weapon have since been approved against New Westminster resident Craig Allen Abbott.