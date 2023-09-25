Man accused in double-murder confronted outside Chilliwack, B.C., court

A Chilliwack, B.C., senior charged in a double-murder had to be escorted out of the courthouse Monday, as family of the people he’s accused of killing confronted him.

Sheriffs stood on either side of Robert Amede Freeman, 83, as he left Chilliwack court after making a brief appearance before a judge. He faces two charges of second-degree murder in the deaths of John Kavaloff, 58, and Valerie Smith, 67.

An angry relative yelled and swore at the accused as he walked out of the courthouse.

Meanwhile, Joy Finnigan, the daughter-in-law of the victims, tried to speak directly to Freeman.

“Bob, please do what is right,” she said.

“This is so hard. The grief is so extremely devastating,” she told him.

Freeman did not respond.

He was arrested Sept. 14 after police were called to a mobile home park on Chilliwack Lake Road following reports of shots fired. The bodies of the victims were found inside their home. At the time, police said the tragedy may have stemmed from a neighbour dispute.

Freeman was released on bail last week. He returns to court next month.