Mail thief who stole from several homes arrested, New Westminster police say
Police in New Westminster say they arrested a prolific mail thief last week after a witness caught him in the act in the early hours of the morning.
Around 3 a.m. on July 9, someone called 911 to report a man running from the lobby of a downtown condo building with an “armful of packages,” according to the New Westminster Police Department.
Officers found the suspect in a vehicle nearby, in the 900 block of Carnarvon Street, and arrested him. Police say there was more mail from “several” downtown homes inside the vehicle.
“Officers are working with management from each address to return the recovered packages to their rightful owners,” the NWPD wrote in a news release issued Thursday.
According to police, the suspect was found to have breached court-ordered conditions and the department is recommending charges of mail theft.
“Thankfully, many residents don’t hesitate to call us if they see someone stealing mail,” said Sgt. Andrew Leaver, in the release. “This resident did the right thing and recognized that a crime in progress needed to be called in to 911.”
DEVELOPING Man killed at Trump rally was former fire chief who 'dove on his family to protect them'
On the heels of an attempt to kill him, former U.S. President Donald Trump called Sunday for unity and resilience as shocked leaders across the political divide recoiled from the shooting that left him wounded but 'fine.'
Canadian security employ 'increased vigilance' after Trump rally shooting: LeBlanc
Canada's security apparatus is 'exercising increased vigilance' in the wake of this weekend's deadly shooting at former U.S. president Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania, the federal public safety minister said Sunday.
DEVELOPING What we know about the 20-year-old man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump
The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
Euro 2024 final: Spain defeats England 2-1 to win championship
Spain has won a record fourth European Championship after beating England 2-1 in the final.
Obituary Shannen Doherty, '90210' actress, dies at 53, People magazine reports
American actor Shannen Doherty, best known for her role as high school student Brenda Walsh on hit 1990s television drama 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' has died after years living with cancer, People magazine reported on Sunday. She was 53.
Read the letter from Melania Trump responding to attempted assassination of Donald Trump
Former first lady Melania Trump issued her first public response since her husband, former President Donald Trump, was injured in a shooting at one of his rallies on Saturday.
How the attempt on Donald Trump's life could impact the U.S. presidential election
The aftermath of the attempted assassination attempt on former U.S. president Donald Trump this weekend could give him an edge among voters and send him back to the Oval Office, according to one political expert.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, hands Carlos Alcaraz his Wimbledon trophy in a rare appearance for her
Kate, the Princess of Wales, handed Carlos Alcaraz the champion's trophy after the Wimbledon men's final at the All England Club on Sunday in only her second public appearance since announcing she was diagnosed with cancer.
Ontario educational assistant charged after alleged relationship with 14-year-old boy
An educational assistant at a Catholic elementary school in Welland has been charged after allegedly having an "intimate relationship" with a 14-year-old boy who was her former student.
'Stupidity': B.C. mayor sounds off after fireworks cause brush fire
A brush fire caused by youths setting off fireworks at a popular park in Nanaimo, B.C., the day the ban took effect has the city's mayor on edge about the province's vulnerability to wildfires as the season heats up.
Restaurants increasingly welcoming dogs with pawgaritas, barkuterie boards
At Okini Restaurant and Bar in Vancouver, co-owners Steph Wan and Kevin Lin craft gorgeous plates of AAA steak served with duck fat potatoes and broccolini, and golden eagle sablefish doused in a fuji apple broth and adorned with zucchini.
First responders can't go to Victoria neighbourhood without police, chief says
A recent attack on a Victoria paramedic and the subsequent threats against cops who were called in to help mark the latest incidents of violence against local first responders, the city's police chief said in announcing emergency personnel would no longer respond to calls from a specific neighbourhood without police backup.
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
RCMP catch excessive speeder after high-speed crash in Kelowna
Mounties in the Okanagan say they're continuing to focus on speed enforcement this week after a spike in the number of fatal collisions on B.C. highways.
2 critically injured in apartment fire in northeast Edmonton: EFRS
Two people are in hospital in critical condition after an apartment fire in northeast Edmonton on Saturday night.
'I just sold an $80 poster': St. Albert business finds success after huge vintage poster haul
An Edmonton business owner is sitting on a pile of posters he said are poised to fly off the shelves – once they're on the shelves.
Strathcona RCMP say scams on the rise, offer tips to stay safe
Grandparent scams are on the rise, according to Strathcona County RCMP.
Water consumption dips again Saturday as city considers turning up the flow
Water consumption dropped again Saturday in Calgary as city officials consider turning up the flow in coming days.
Horse euthanized after suffering fracture during chuckwagon races at Calgary Stampede
A horse was euthanized after suffering an injury during the chuckwagon races Saturday night at the Calgary Stampede.
Calgary man faces attempted murder charge following Friday night stabbing in southeast
A Calgary man has been charged with attempted murder in relation to a stabbing that took place early Friday evening.
Investigation underway after bullet hole discovered in south Lethbridge living room
Lethbridge police are investigating after a bullet hole was discovered in a southside home.
Judge in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial warns jury about defence statement
The judge in the trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., has cautioned the jury about an opening statement by a defence lawyer.
Lethbridge policy committee says yes to Memorial Cup bid
The chance to host the Memorial Cup in Lethbridge got one step closer on Thursday.
Skeeters be gone: Winnipeg mosquito spraying to start Sunday night
Some Winnipeg residents are being asked to stay inside and close their windows overnight as the city prepares to start fogging for mosquitoes.
Potential for baseball-sized hail as severe thunderstorm warnings hit Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) have issued several severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for southern parts of the province.
Convicted sex offender released from jail again, will live in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police are warning residents about a convicted sex offender, who was released from a Manitoba prison for the third time in four years.
No injuries after garage fire in Regina
No one was harmed after a garage fire broke out in east Regina Sunday morning.
B.C. Lions snap Saskatchewan Roughriders' undefeated streak with 35-20 victory
The B.C. Lions snapped the Saskatchewan Roughriders' undefeated streak with a 35-20 victory on Saturday.
Regina woman says emergency shelter provided by Social Services a living hell
A Regina woman says emergency shelter provided by the Ministry of Social Services was living hell.
House fire on Avenue V South under investigation
Saskatoon fire crews were on scene of fiery incident early Sunday morning.
B.C. Lions snap Saskatchewan Roughriders' undefeated streak with 35-20 victory
The B.C. Lions snapped the Saskatchewan Roughriders' undefeated streak with a 35-20 victory on Saturday.
Collision between cyclist and truck in Saskatoon sends 1 to hospital
One man has been sent to hospital with serious injuries after a collision between a cyclist and a truck on Friday evening.
LCBO reverses plan to open select stores on Friday as strike continues
The LCBO has reversed its plan to open select stores on Friday as retail workers continue to strike across the province, according to a statement from the crown corporation on Sunday.
Man kidnapped in Vaughan located, suspects still at large: police
A man allegedly kidnapped in Vaughan was located on Sunday morning while the suspects responsible remain at large, police say.
-
4 years later, planned social housing building in Parc-Ex in disrepair and empty
Four years ago, the City of Montreal promised a new social housing project in a neighbourhood that desperately needs it, but today, that Parc-Extension building sits empty and in disrepair.
Pre-alert lifted for northern Quebec town near Labrador forest fire
Authorities in the northern Quebec town of Fermont have lifted an evacuation pre-alert as the risk from a forest fire on the other side of the provincial boundary with Newfoundland and Labrador has subsided.
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING Environment Canada issues heat warning for Ottawa
A heat warning has been issued for Ottawa by Environment Canada.
Truck driver facing charges after falling asleep on Highway 416 in Ottawa
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a truck driver will be facing charges after falling asleep, and losing control of their vehicle on Highway 416 in Ottawa.
Ottawa canoeist prepares for Paralympic games
An Ottawa athlete is preparing to represent Canada on one of the biggest stages in sports, for the second time.
3 dead after single-vehicle collision in Sheffield, N.B.
A single-vehicle crash in Sheffield, N.B., has left three people dead on Sunday.
One dead, 3 injured after cottage fire in Cavendish, P.E.I.
Police are investigating after a fire at a cottage in Cavendish led to the death of one person, and left three others injured.
'Those two guys are just heroes in my book': men save Pointe-du-Chene Wharf from further damage after fire
One man was sent to hospital following a fire on a boat at the marina on the Pointe-du-Chene Wharf early Sunday afternoon.
Rock the Park overcomes pitfalls to draw record crowds in 20th year
From a late headliner cancellation, to near record rainfall, organizers of the 20th edition of Rock the Park (RTP) say they are “proud of their team.” The festival at Harris Park in downtown London, Ont. drew a record 44,000 people over the four days.
Urgent care department in London shuts its doors due to reported 'mechanical issues'
St. Joseph’s Health Care London said that the issue required the closure of its doors earlier than expected.
-
Emergency services searching for two people after report of boaters in distress on Grand River
Emergency services are searching for two people who may have been in distress on the Grand River in Kitchener.
Motorcyclist dies in Woolwich Township crash involving tractor
A motorcyclist has died after a serious collision in Woolwich Township.
Most-read stories of the week: Missing woman found, hogweed in Waterloo, and an anchor announcement
A missing woman from Brantford Ont. found after she was didn’t come home from work, a dangerous plant spotted in Waterloo Region, and welcoming back a familiar face.
Payments from $10B Robinson Huron Treaty settlement may be delayed
The Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund is advising that the distribution of the multi-billion dollar treaty annuities settlement for past compensation may be “affected” by a pair of outstanding legal matters.
Premier says weather co-operating as firefighters attack Labrador City blaze
A change in wind direction, cooler temperatures and possible precipitation made for favourable conditions for attacking the wildfire threatening Labrador City, the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador said Sunday.
Fire that forced evacuation of Labrador City was nearly out -- but then it exploded
The fire that forced thousands out of their homes in Labrador City Friday night was gently smoldering and under control this week, but a sudden change in conditions caused it to explode into 'an extremely aggressive inferno.'
Canada is building new National Urban Parks. What are they?
A new government plan to expand the national parks system might bring some to your backyard.