VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Man charged with second-degree murder in Surrey, B.C., stabbing

    Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in Surrey on July 23, 2024, as 47-year-old Jason Richard Gill. (IHIT) Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in Surrey on July 23, 2024, as 47-year-old Jason Richard Gill. (IHIT)
    Share

    Homicide investigators say a 24-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Surrey, B.C., man last month.

    Jason Richard Gill, 47, died after suffering multiple stab wounds during an altercation on King George Boulevard near 66 Avenue just before midnight on July 23.

    The perpetrator fled the scene and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team took over the case.

    In a statement Tuesday, investigators announced that William Alexander Clippingdale had been charged in the killing.

    "Investigators believe that the parties were known to one another and that this was an isolated incident," Cpl. Esther Tupper said in the statement.

    "IHIT would like to thank the Surrey RCMP, Vancouver Police Department (VPD) and the VPD Emergency Response Team for their support throughout the investigation."

    In an earlier statement, homicide investigators said they did not believe the killing was related to ongoing gang conflicts in B.C.

    Police are asking anyone with information about the case who has not spoken with investigators to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News