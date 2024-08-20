Man charged with second-degree murder in Surrey, B.C., stabbing

Homicide investigators say a 24-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Surrey, B.C., man last month.

Jason Richard Gill, 47, died after suffering multiple stab wounds during an altercation on King George Boulevard near 66 Avenue just before midnight on July 23.

The perpetrator fled the scene and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team took over the case.

In a statement Tuesday, investigators announced that William Alexander Clippingdale had been charged in the killing.

"Investigators believe that the parties were known to one another and that this was an isolated incident," Cpl. Esther Tupper said in the statement.

"IHIT would like to thank the Surrey RCMP, Vancouver Police Department (VPD) and the VPD Emergency Response Team for their support throughout the investigation."

In an earlier statement, homicide investigators said they did not believe the killing was related to ongoing gang conflicts in B.C.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case who has not spoken with investigators to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.