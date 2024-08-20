White SUV was 'followed' leading up to Surrey shooting, RCMP say
Authorities are investigating after shots were fired into a white SUV in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood over the weekend.
The SUV was stopped in a residential area – at 122A Street and 67A Avenue – when the gunfire erupted around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, according to Surrey RCMP.
Sgt. Tammy Lobb said a suspect vehicle appears to have followed the SUV to the intersection.
"The preliminary investigation has determined the SUV was heading southbound on 124 Street when it was followed by the suspect vehicle, described as a silver Toyota Corolla," Lobb told CTV News.
"Thankfully, no one was injured."
The white SUV did sustain some damage in the shooting, the RCMP confirmed.
Lobb said investigators are still working to determine the motive behind the incident, and officer shave been canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video.
Authorities asked anyone with information on the shooting – or dash cam recordings from the area – to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2024-122045.
