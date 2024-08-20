Mounties arrest 4 after man injured in shooting in Prince George, B.C.

Mounties have arrested four people in connection with a shooting that injured a man in northern British Columbia over the weekend.

Police were called to a home in the 700 block of Ahbau Street in Prince George after receiving multiple reports of gunfire just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

In a statement Tuesday, the Prince George RCMP said the shooting victim had already been taken from the scene while several other people remained in the home.

Officers found "evidence of shots being fired at the house," and arrested those who remained at the scene, Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in the statement.

The victim was later located in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators obtained a warrant to search the home, seizing several guns as well as ammunition, drugs and suspected stolen property, Cooper said.

The four suspects were later released, with two facing potential charges for their alleged involvement in the shooting.

"This appears to be a targeted and isolated incident," the RCMP statement said. "The investigation remains ongoing."

Anyone who witnessed the shooting but has not spoken to police is asked to contact investigators at 250-561-3300.