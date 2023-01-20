Lunar New Year parade returning to Vancouver's Chinatown for first time in 3 years

The streets of Vancouver's Chinatown will once again come alive as spectators take in the first Lunar New Year parade since 2020.

After a pandemic pause, the 48th annual Chinatown Spring Festival Parade will return Sunday in celebration of the Year of the Rabbit.

The parade is a long-standing tradition and celebration of Chinese culture and heritage in Vancouver.

"Lunar New Year symbolizes a time of new beginnings and renewed hope," Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said in a news release Friday.

"I encourage everyone to come out and participate in this amazing event, and keep visiting and supporting local businesses in Chinatown."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to participate in this year's parade, which will kick off at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Several CTV News Vancouver anchors will also be taking part in the festivities.

The 1.3-kilometre route will begin at the Millennium Gate on Pender Street, before moving east along Pender, turning south onto Gore Street and then ending on Keefer and Abbott streets.

The City of Vancouver is warning drivers to be prepared for traffic delays as several road closures will be in effect.

The closures will be in effect between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. on sections of the following streets:

Main Street

Pender Street (East and West)

Beatty Street

Abbott Street

Taylor Street

Shanghai Alley

Columbia Street

Quebec Street

Carrall Street

Keefer Street and Keefer Place

East Georgia Street

Gore Avenue

Alleys along the parade route will also be closed, including access to private parkades. The city said residents of Taylor Street and Shanghai Alley will have vehicular access to Keefer Place, westbound only.