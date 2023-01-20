Lunar New Year parade returning to Vancouver's Chinatown for first time in 3 years

The 46th Annual Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Parade drew thousands of spectators. The 46th Annual Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Parade drew thousands of spectators.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener