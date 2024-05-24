Lumby woman's death being investigated by B.C.'s police watchdog

The death of a woman in Lumby, B.C., is being investigated by the province's police oversight agency.

The Independent Investigations Office said in a statement Friday police were called in December 2023 regarding "concern for the safety of a woman." That woman was found dead on April 14, 2024.

One day before the victim was found, Lumby RCMP issued a statement seeking the public's help to find 44-year-old Tatjana Stefanski. At the time, police said she was seen "speaking with her ex-husband before departing unexpectedly with him."

Stefanski's partner of four years, Jason Gaudreault, identified her as the victim in that death. Police said a man "was arrested in the general vicinity" of where Stefanski was found, but said he was released with conditions.

In its statement Friday, the IIO said it's investigating "what if any role police action or inaction may have played in the woman's death."

"Given the complexity of all investigations into this matter, no further information will be provided at this time," the IIO said.

The IIO looks into all incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious harm, regardless of whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.

With files from The Canadian Press