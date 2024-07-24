'We've pretty much lost our range': Ranch manager loses second range in 3 years to wildfires

T.J. Walkem, along with more than 80 of his cows, has spent the last few days desperately trying to evade the out-of-control Shetland Creek wildfire.

“Right now, we’re just trying to wait until the fire calms down a bit 'til we can find some of our missing cows,” said Walkem, manager of 60 Ranch in Spences Bridge. “We’re missing like 16 of our small herd that’s up there.”

Walkem tells CTV News most of his cows made it to Cache Creek and are receiving treatment for respiratory issues.

“They’ll stay there until we can find another place to find them because we’ve pretty much lost our range,” said Walkem, who tells CTV News he lost another range during wildfires in 2021.

“We take very good care of our animals and we take pride in them. They’re kind of like our pets and part of our family, so not knowing where they are is stressful, but there’s only so much you can do.”

It’s a story that rings familiar for Chris Neumann.

“It’s a lot. There’s a lot of emotions invested, there’s a lot financially invested,” said Neumann, the admin of a Facebook group dedicated to helping ranchers impacted by wildfires.

The group has more than 20,000 subscribers and support is pouring in for any animals in need of transport, resources or land.

“We’re super fortunate, especially in the ranching, horse and agriculture communities in B.C. here,” said Neumann. “Those are the people that are willing to drop everything in a moment’s notice and, you know, put their equipment and sometimes their lives on the line.”

He says so far the offers of support have outweighed the need.

“We’re bracing for what may happen,” said Neumann. “It doesn’t take much, you know? A bad 12 hours or 24 hours can make all the difference, unfortunately.”

Bill Penhallurick, emergency response manager for the BC SPCA, urges pet owners in threatened areas to have an emergency "grab and go" bag prepared for their animals.

“Things like some food, their medications, a way of identifying the animals, so if they’re chipped they can identify the animals,” said Penhallurick.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the BC SPCA said no animals from evacuation zones had been brought to shelters, but the non-profit says it’s prepared to make space.