VANCOUVER -- A Lower Mainland McDonald's is warning its customers that an employee tested positive for COVID-19 late last month.

The Richmond location, at 8191 Alderbridge Way, has temporarily closed for cleaning by a third party, the company says.

The employee worked their last shift on Aug. 27 and the company announced the location's closure on Aug. 31.

In July, another McDonald's restaurant was temporarily closed for cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. That location, in Surrey, was closed on July 7, but has since reopened.

The most recent exposure isn't listed on Vancouver Coastal Health's website, but for other restaurant exposures the health authority typically says the risk of getting the disease is low.

Instead, VCH usually recommends that people who were at the location recently monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.