VANCOUVER -- A McDonald's restaurant in Metro Vancouver has been temporarily closed for cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said an employee at McDonald's on 56 Avenue near 180 Street in Surrey reported testing positive for the virus on Tuesday, and that the location was shut down "out of an abundance of caution."

"McDonald's Canada made the decision to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitation by a certified third party," the company said in an email statement.

"All crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available."

The employee hadn't worked a shift at the restaurant since the afternoon of July 1, McDonald's said.

The company said it will be reopening the 56 Avenue fast food restaurant "as quickly and safely as possible."