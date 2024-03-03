Lower Mainland drivers warned of potential for messy Monday morning commute

The company that maintains the Lower Mainland’s highways is warning that it may be a messy commute Monday morning, due to a combination of rain and snow in the forecast.

Mainroad Lower Mainland Contracting says there is a mix of precipitation expected starting Sunday night.

“Temperatures are expected to drop in the early morning hours seeing steady rain turn to snow. Snow is expected to turn to snow showers into the morning hours, before switching to a rain/snow mix; however, the timing of this change may occur during or after the Monday morning rush hour commute,” a statement from the company says.

“Precipitation is expected to taper off in the early afternoon, with drier weather for the remainder of Monday.”

Drivers are being reminded to be prepared for winter conditions and advised that crews will be out patrolling and – if necessary – plowing and salting the major routes.

As of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Environment and Climate Change Canada had not issued any weather warnings or advisories for Metro Vancouver or the Fraser Valley. A snowfall warning was in effect for the Sunshine Coast from Saltery Bay to Powell River.