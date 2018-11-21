

The Canadian Press





TERRACE, B.C. - RCMP in Terrace, B.C., says they have identified the driver allegedly responsible for a fatal hit-and-run near that northwestern city early Sunday morning.

Cpl. Mike Halskov with RCMP Traffic Services says the driver is from the Lower Mainland area and six other people have also been questioned in an effort to determine the exact roles of those involved.

Halskov says in a news release that tips from the public led officers to Haida Gwaii where they seized two pickup trucks, each towing trailers with boats.

Police say one of the trucks, a Ford F350, has damage to the passenger side.

Charges have not yet been laid while the investigation continues.

Police say a man in his 30s was hit and killed early Sunday as he walked along the shoulder of Highway 16 facing traffic.