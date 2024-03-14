Longtime Conservative MP Ed Fast announces he won't run in the next federal election
Longtime Conservative member of Parliament Ed Fast says he will retire from politics as of the next federal election.
Fast, who represents a riding in Abbotsford, B.C., has been an MP for more than 18 years.
He was international trade minister in prime minister Stephen Harper's cabinet and the Opposition critic for environment, industry and finance.
In a statement, Fast says he helped negotiate trade deals including the Trans-Pacific Partnership and deals with the European Union and South Korea.
He also notes he has been a vocal critic of the government's plans to expand eligibility for medical assistance in dying.
The next election must be held no later than October 2025, and Fast says he has asked his party to begin an open and fair process to choose the next candidate for his riding.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Homicide team investigating suspicious death near University of British Columbia
B.C.'s homicide team is investigating a suspicious death that happened near the University of British Columbia late Wednesday night.
'There are better ways': Toronto police issue statement after officer tells residents to leave car keys near front door amid home invasions
A bit of unconventional advice given to residents by an officer at an Etobicoke town hall last month has prompted the Toronto Police Service to clarify its position on preventing home invasions.
Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?
Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?
'It's going to be crazy': Niagara Falls mayor says city preparing for up to 1 million visitors for solar eclipse
The mayor of Niagara Falls says the city expects to attract the biggest crowd in its history on April 8 when upwards of a million visitors show up to watch the full solar eclipse.
Canada reduces diplomatic footprint in Haiti citing 'volatile' environment
The Canadian government is reducing its diplomatic footprint in Haiti to 'essential employees,' at the embassy in Port-au-Prince, but so far has no plans to begin extracting citizens as unrest continues to grip the Caribbean nation.
Loblaw under fire for testing self-checkout receipt scanners at 4 Ontario locations
Loblaw is facing criticism after installing receipt scanners in four of its southern Ontario stores this week as part of a pilot project.
NHL and NHLPA reach a settlement on Blackhawks terminating Corey Perry's contract: sources
The NHL and NHL Players' Association have reached an undisclosed settlement to resolve Corey Perry's situation with the Chicago Blackhawks when they terminated his contract, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.
SpaceX's successful Starship launch 'great news for space travel,' expert says
The SpaceX Starship rocket was destroyed during its return to earth Thursday, but experts are still calling the third test flight a success.
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.