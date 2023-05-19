Long weekend travel sees few delays, ICBC warns drivers to slow down

TSAWWASSEN -

Ferry passengers were pleasantly surprised that there was no traffic along the causeway in Tsawwassen.

Some who decided to take a risk and catch a ferry without a reservation were still able to catch an early sailing.

“We were shocked at how quiet it was,” one family told CTV News.

The land border crossings were also fairly calm Friday morning and afternoon.

At its peak, the Peace Arch crossing had a 50 minute wait.

Canadian border agents are prepared for Monday, when it will be busiest for those returning home.

“CBSA wants to remind everyone to ensure a smooth travel experience, when they arrive in Canada, to have everything prepared, to plan ahead, have your travel documents and your declaration ready,” said Supt. Daphne Chin.

As people head out this long weekend, ICBC is reminding drivers to slow down.

Over the past 5 years, there were 862 motor vehicle incidents provincewide on May long weekends, averaging about 57 MVIs a day. Tips for staying safe:

Avoid driving when tired

Leave your phone alone

Keep an emergency kit in the vehicle

Check @DriveBC for road closures pic.twitter.com/imfUalr6Q4 — BC Emergency Health Services (@BC_EHS) May 19, 2023

Over a five year average, it has seen two people get killed and 480 people injured in crashes across the province.

“Speed is a top contributing factor,” said Shabnem Fazal, director of road safety with ICBC. “It is a really good idea when you’re planning your trip to give yourself extra time because what we know (is) the roads will be busy as everybody wants to be out in the weather.”

Fazal advises people to watch their speed, avoid distractions, be cautious in areas with wildlife and plan ahead for those going to social gatherings with alcohol.

“The fact is, you cannot drive impaired,” she said.

Police will also be stepping up enforcement to crack down on speeding and impaired drivers.