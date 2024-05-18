Long weekend snow in the forecast on B.C. mountain passes

The May long weekend is traditionally the unofficial start of summer, but it looked a lot more like winter on some of the province's highways Friday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement for the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector, Allison Pass and Kootenay Pass, warning that snow accumulation was possible in those areas through Sunday morning.

The weather agency reissued the statement early Saturday morning, saying snowfall amounts of two to five centimetres could be seen, "with locally higher amounts possible."

Highway cameras captured some accumulation along the routes on Friday.

"A cold and unstable airmass will reside over the B.C. Interior this long weekend," ECCC's statement reads. "Transportation routes may be impacted. Travellers should be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions."