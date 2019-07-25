

Alyse Kotyk , CTV News Vancouver





Two mayors in northern Manitoba are warning their residents to stay vigilant as the region has become the focal point in a nationwide manhunt for two B.C. teens charged with second-degree murder.

In Gillam, Man. an armoured RCMP vehicle is near the town office, extra officers are in the area, road checks have been established and police dogs are being used.

It's all something Mayor Dwayne Forman has never seen in his town of around 1,200 residents before.

"A couple years back we had a scare with a polar bear but this is definitely a step up from that," he told CTV News Winnipeg.

"Some people are highly concerned."

In particular, the heavy police presence has intensified the situation.

"I was really surprised to see a tactical vehicle in town, obviously something that wouldn’t come to a small town like Gillam," Forman said.

"To see that all the officers in the area in full gear it’s really eye opening and makes the situation real."

RCMP say Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18 have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck, whose body was discovered last Friday near Dease Lake, B.C. close to where the first vehicle they had been driving was found abandoned and burned.

The two teens are also suspects in the homicides of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese after their bodies were discovered over 400 kilometres away on the side of a remote portion of the Alaska Highway.

On Monday evening, a car had been discovered burned and abandoned near Fox Lake Cree Nation – a community about 55 kilometres northeast of Gillam.

At a news conference Wednesday, Mounties confirmed that the vehicle was linked to the teens, focusing the manhunt to the area.

Dwight Beardy, a resident in Fox Lake, says the situation has heightened stress levels in the community.

"People are frightened children are inside indoors you never see that around here," he told CTV News Winnipeg.

"Some other people actually grabbed their guns and had their guns loaded by their bed."

As the search continues, Forman is giving some tips to Gillam residents to stay safe.

"Travel within the community in pairs or groups an keep your eye out if you see anybody," he said.

"Ensure that everything's locked. Your door, don' t leave your keys in the vehicle, lock your doors at all times of the day and stay safe, keep your family safe."

Meanwhile, about 270 kilometres away as the crow flies, the town of Churchill, Man. has issued its own warning.

"As a northern Manitoba community we are closely monitoring the unfolding situation as the RCMP conducts a serious search for two wanted suspects in Northern Manitoba," a statement from Mayor Mike Spence says.

"We should all remain vigilant and report any and all suspicious activity directly to the RCMP."

Spence added that the town, which has just under 1,000 residents, is in close contact with their local RCMP detachment.

Mounties are reminding the public to consider McLeod and Schmegelsky dangerous and to immediately contact 911 if they're spotted, rather than approaching the teens.

McLeod is described as 6'4", about 170 pounds, with dark brown hair and facial hair and brown eyes.

Schmegelsky is described as 6'4", about 170 pounds, with sandy brown hair.

None of the charges against them have been proven in court.

With files from CTV News Winnipeg's Jeff Keele

RCMP checkstop at the 280/290 junction between Gillam and Fox Lake Cree Nation. pic.twitter.com/FdYDMoeXL3 — Jeff Keele (@jeffkeelectv) July 24, 2019