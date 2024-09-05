VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Lions Gate Bridge reopens after hours-long closure

    A DriveBC traffic camera shows the Lions gate Bridge during a closure on Sept. 5, 2024. A DriveBC traffic camera shows the Lions gate Bridge during a closure on Sept. 5, 2024.
    The Lions Gate Bridge has reopened after an hours-long closure in both directions during Thursday's morning rush hour.

    Police closed the bridge in both directions at around 5:45 a.m. and the busy crossing reopened at approximately 8:45 a.m.

    No one was arrested and no one was injured, according to police.

