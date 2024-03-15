'Lighthearted' Vancouver Whitecaps confident ahead of FC Dallas matchup
The Vancouver Whitecaps will be without some major baggage as they hit the road this season.
Last year, away games quickly took on a weight for the team, said head coach Vanni Sartini. The 'Caps battled to several draws and collected victories at home but didn't win on the road in Major League Soccer action until June 24.
“Maybe some of them we played well, but we didn't win for, like, the first seven or eight (away) games,” Sartini said. “And it became maybe a little bit a kind of curse or something that you need to break. And it can go into your head.”
That weight has already been lifted this year. The 'Caps (1-0-1) captured their first victory of the campaign last Saturday, beating the Earthquakes 2-0 in San Jose.
“Now that we have the first win, we can be a little bit lighthearted,” Sartini said.
Vancouver will look to add another three points Saturday when it visits FC Dallas (1-2-0).
In Texas, Vancouver will face some fearsome forwards, including Dallas's big off-season acquisition, Petar Musa. The 26-year-old Croatian striker comes to MLS from Portuguese side Benfica, where he registered 17 goals in 66 appearances.
Whitecaps attacking midfielder Damir Kreilach also hails from Croatia and has been watching Musa's ascent.
“He's a young player, a young star, a great holding-up striker scoring so many goals for Benfica the last couple years,” Kreilach said. “I just hope he's going to be far away from the ball this weekend.”
Vancouver also needs to watch out for Colombian striker Jesus Ferreira, who had 12 goals in MLS play last season - including two in the Toros 2-1 win over the 'Caps on May 17.
Locking the game down defensively doesn't simply fall to the back line, said 'Caps captain Ryan Gauld.
“It'll be just good teamwork to prevent (Ferreira and Musa) from getting on the ball as much as possible,” he said. “They're good players, so it's inevitable that they're going to get on it. And we just need to them down, be as close as possible, put them under pressure, just do our best to stop them from influencing the game.”
The game in Dallas isn't one where the 'Caps will be happy to come out with a draw, Gauld added.
While the Whitecaps were ousted from the playoffs in the first round last year, they finished the regular-season with a five-game unbeaten streak (1-0-4) and the bar has been raised for the 2024 campaign.
Two games in, the 'Caps know there's still a lot of work to do both on and off the field, Gauld said.
“Obviously we're not at our best now, just a few games into the season,” he said. “We're not at our sharpest, we're not where we want to be tactically so it's going to be a process.
“We've started well, but we need to go hopefully take points off of Dallas and keep us moving in the right direction.”
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS (1-0-1) AT FC DALLAS (1-2-0)
Saturday, Toyota Stadium
INS AND OUTS: Sartini will watch from the press box as he continues to serve a six-game suspension. On the field, the Whitecaps are still without Canadian fullback Sam Adekugbe (knee). The Toros have an extensive injured list and are expected to be missing seven players this weekend, including defenders Geovane Jesus (knee), Sebastien Ibeagha (calf) and Amet Korca (groin), as well as midfielders Asier Illarramendi (adductor), Marco Farfan (back), Paxton Pomykal (knee) and Alan Velasco (knee).
HISTORY BOOKS: The two sides have met 28 times in MLS regular-season play. Dallas holds an 11-9-8 record in the all-time series and won the last matchup 2-1 on May 17, 2023.
THE NEW GUY: Ralph Priso trained with the 'Caps this week after Vancouver being acquired from the Colorado Rapids for general allocation money and draft picks on Monday. Schuster said he's long had his eye on the 21-year-old Canadian midfielder and believes Priso is a versatile young player who has yet to reach his ceiling. The sporting director said the move will add depth to a Whitecaps roster that's expected to see a lot of action across various competitions this year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Victims of 'suspicious' house fire last week identified as family of 3 from Brampton, Ont.
Peel Regional Police have identified the remains of three family members who were found at the site of a 'suspicious' fire which tore through their home in Brampton last week.
Calgary police say they will stay at standoff for as long as it takes
Calgary police are remaining posted outside a Penbrooke Meadows home on Friday as an armed suspect is still barricaded inside.
Significant police presence and a eulogy from Wayne Gretzky: Details revealed about funeral for Brian Mulroney
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Wayne Gretzky and Pierre Karl Peladeau are expected to speak at the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, who died last month at age 84.
Man who posed as cop during deadly Vancouver home invasion sentenced to 7 years
A man who posed as a police officer during a 2021 home invasion that left a Vancouver senior dead has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
Shohei Ohtani reveals his new wife's identity -- she's also a star athlete
The mystery is finally over. Two weeks after making the surprise announcement of his marriage, Major League Baseball star Shohei Ohtani has revealed his new wife’s identity – and she’s also a top athlete.
Authorities seize ailing alligator kept illegally in New York home's swimming pool
An ailing alligator was seized from an upstate New York home where it was being kept illegally, state officials said.
Northern Ont. youth meets his NHL idol Connor Bedard during March Break trip
A Mattawa hockey player had a March Break he’ll not soon forget: he got to meet his idol, NHL superstar Connor Bedard while in Chicago.
This is why an electric vehicle will cost you more in Ontario than other provinces
Drivers in Ontario looking to switch gears to an electric vehicle may consider hitting the brakes on the idea following the release of a new report on the cost of ownership.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties arrest suspect after alleged sexual assault, indecent exposure in Langford, B.C.
A 27-year-old man is facing possible charges of sexual assault, indecent exposure and obstructing a police officer after allegedly exposing himself to residents and assaulting a woman on Vancouver Island.
-
Victoria council approves 25 per cent pay hike. Here's how much councillors will make
City councillors in Victoria have voted themselves a 25 per cent pay hike, adding just over $13,000 to each councillor's annual remuneration.
-
Open-ocean orcas that hunt the world's biggest predators may be a new population: UBC researchers
Researchers from the University of British Columbia say they've identified a potentially new population of open-ocean orcas, that hunt the biggest predators on the planet.
Kelowna
-
Ministry says Kelowna case 'had no impact' on latest public warning, as sex offender gets detention order
The convicted sex offender accused of reoffending after his most recent release from custody will be held in jail while the new charges work their way through the courts.
-
BC Corrections issues warning about 'high-risk' offender amid scrutiny of notification process
BC Corrections has issued a public notification about "a high-risk violent sex offender" who plans to reside in Campbell River.
-
Seriously injured man found on B.C. highway in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after man was found with serious injuries on the side of the highway Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
CS52, library workers to receive 6.25% increase, $1k lump sum under tentative agreement with city
The union representing city and library workers has shared more information on a tentative deal reached to avoid a strike.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in southeast Edmonton
A man has died after a crash on Wednesday.
-
$481.9 million in funding for water infrastructure amid a growing population
The provincial government is increasing funding for municipal water resources, including water treatment plants.
Calgary
-
Calgary police say they will stay at standoff for as long as it takes
Calgary police are remaining posted outside a Penbrooke Meadows home on Friday as an armed suspect is still barricaded inside.
-
'Lifesaving' visa program for Ukrainians set to end at the end of March
Centres helping Ukrainians have experienced an increase in arrivals with the Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel program deadline looming.
-
UCP leads Alberta polling; NDP leadership race could shift some voters' support: Leger
The United Conservative Party continues to lead the polls in Alberta, but the results of the upcoming NDP leadership race could shift some voters’ opinions, according to recent polling data.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
-
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
-
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
Winnipeg
-
'Take away as many barriers': event giving free identification to people in need
The Seven Oaks School Division in Winnipeg is holding an event on Friday evening to provide people with free birth certificates and social insurance numbers.
-
Man charged after multiple gas lines damaged: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg man has been charged after he allegedly damaged multiple gas lines at buildings in the city.
-
Gabe Vilardi diagnosed with enlarged spleen, no timetable for return
Some tough injury news for the Winnipeg Jets Friday as it was announced forward Gabe Vilardi will be missing more time than first anticipated.
Regina
-
Suspicious package call in south Regina determined to be hoax: police
An investigation is underway following a suspicious package call at a business in Regina’s south end on Friday morning.
-
Riders sign Fiesta Bowl record-holding QB Jack Coan
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the signing of Fiesta Bowl record-holding quarterback Jack Coan on Friday.
-
Sask. Party support at lowest point in 4 years, according to Angus Reid poll
Support for the Saskatchewan Party is at its lowest point in four years despite the party still being preferred on top issues, according to a new poll from the Angus Reid Institute.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mom launches campaign to support teachers
Nicole Berg, a dedicated mother from Saskatoon, is on a mission to back up teachers in the province.
-
Doctors urge myth-busting, education to counter misinformation as measles cases rise
A troubling rise in measles cases has a Toronto doctor remembering a little girl who became blind, noncommunicative and incontinent after contracting the virus.
-
Sask. Party support at lowest point in 4 years, according to Angus Reid poll
Support for the Saskatchewan Party is at its lowest point in four years despite the party still being preferred on top issues, according to a new poll from the Angus Reid Institute.
Toronto
-
This is why an electric vehicle will cost you more in Ontario than other provinces
Drivers in Ontario looking to switch gears to an electric vehicle may consider hitting the brakes on the idea following the release of a new report on the cost of ownership.
-
Suspected shoplifter threatened security guards with knife, assaulted one of them at Vaughan LCBO: police
York Regional Police are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting and threatening loss prevention officers who were trying to arrest him on suspicion of shoplifting at an LCBO in Vaughan earlier this week.
-
Hamilton enforcing ‘nuisance party’ bylaw with court injunction amid St. Patrick’s Day weekend
The City of Hamilton is once again enacting a nuisance party bylaw as it seeks to prevent large gatherings near the campus of McMaster University.
Montreal
-
'No': Prime Minister Trudeau rejects Quebec request for full powers over immigration
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has rejected Quebec's request for additional powers over immigration.
-
Little boy in desperate need of stem cell donation hopes to find match in Montreal
Fifteen-month-old Leo Kent is in desperate need of a stem cell donation.
-
Significant police presence and a eulogy from Wayne Gretzky: Details revealed about funeral for Brian Mulroney
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Wayne Gretzky and Pierre Karl Peladeau are expected to speak at the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, who died last month at age 84.
Ottawa
-
Public funeral service for Ottawa's mass killing victims to take place Sunday
A multi-faith funeral service for the victims of Ottawa’s mass killing is set to take place Sunday at 1 p.m.
-
Ontario government announces inquest into death of Abdirahman Abdi
The Ontario government has announced an inquest into the death of Abdirahman Abdi, an Ottawa man who died after a violent confrontation with police in 2016.
-
Significant police presence and a eulogy from Wayne Gretzky: Details revealed about funeral for Brian Mulroney
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Wayne Gretzky and Pierre Karl Peladeau are expected to speak at the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, who died last month at age 84.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Mooseheads player suspended after impaired charges
A member of the Halifax Mooseheads has been suspended for five games after violating the code of conduct for the team and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
More than 100 cards to celebrate 99 years, N.B. man makes the best of birthday in hospital
A 99-year-old N.B. man has been in hospital for nearly 11 months.
London
-
Heavy police presence in Exeter, Ont. for second day in a row
Residents and businesses in downtown Exeter have been evacuated while police conduct an ongoing investigation.
-
Cancer survivor looking for answers after custom mobility bike was stolen
Haven Raeburn-Gibson has overcome a great deal in her life, but the 21-year-old King’s University College student is now looking for answers after her mobility bike was stolen.
-
When will construction pain turn to gain in London?
The official start of spring is still days away, but road construction season in London has begun — and 2024 will be unlike any year yet. Another record year of projects will bring pain for motorists, transit riders, cyclists and pedestrians.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Stabbing reported in Kitchener; two taken to hospital
There’s a heavy police presence on Chandler Drive in Kitchener where police say they are responding to reports of a stabbing.
-
Carjacking caught on camera as local vehicle thefts keep rising
Two more carjackings were reported Thursday in Waterloo Region, bringing the total number of successful or attempted thefts to 10 in the just the last three months.
-
22 dogs killed in fire at Wellington County kennel
Twenty-two Dachshund dogs were killed in a fire at kennel near Moorefield Friday morning, fire officials say.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. youth meets his NHL idol Connor Bedard during March Break trip
A Mattawa hockey player had a March Break he’ll not soon forget: he got to meet his idol, NHL superstar Connor Bedard while in Chicago.
-
Ontario on the hook for $6B and counting in Bill 124 compensation
Ontario is so far on the hook for more than $6 billion in payments to broader public sector workers as a result of the provincial government's wage restraint legislation being found unconstitutional.
-
This is why an electric vehicle will cost you more in Ontario than other provinces
Drivers in Ontario looking to switch gears to an electric vehicle may consider hitting the brakes on the idea following the release of a new report on the cost of ownership.
N.L.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.