'Let her learn': Dozens protest in Vancouver for Afghan women's right to education
"Let her learn! Let her learn!" A large crowd chanted in downtown Vancouver on Saturday afternoon.
Dozens of people gathered outside the Vancouver Art Gallery, alongside thousands around the world, to protest against the Taliban’s decision to ban women from universities in Afghanistan.
The decree was announced in late December and prompted a global backlash.
Activists in the region say more needs to be done to prevent Afghan women from being removed from the public sphere in the country.
“Afghanistan is the only country to not have education allowed for women and that's ridiculous in this day and age,” said Aida Sanjush, who spoke at the event.
“Seeing Afghanistan going through the most disastrous events … I’m heartbroken,” she said.
Fatema Ahmadzai, who also attended the protest, shared the same sentiment.
She said “it’s terrifying” watching the news unfold back home.
"My parents escaped war. They came to Canada with an opportunity to start their life and they're reminded again of that horrendous behaviour that's happening. There are no laws. There are no rights. That country is falling apart at the hands of terrorists,” she said.
“And nothing is being said. The world is being so silent about it,” she added.
Since taking over the country in August 2021, the Taliban has banned girls and women from attending school beyond Grade 6.
The group also banned women from working most jobs.
"I can't put it into words, but it makes me very, very sick that there are people doing this to Afghan women and girls,” said Ahmad Wali Yasin, an organizer of the event.
He and other activists argue the gender-based denial of education has no religious justification and will harm the country further.
"We just want basic human rights for women, which is to learn, to study and to go out,” said Yasin.
Vancouver’s protest was one of dozens happening around the world demanding rights and freedoms for the women in Afghanistan.
According to organizers' social media, 54 cities and 23 countries took part in the global movement to raise awareness of the situation.
The community said it won't stop fighting until all Afghan women are granted the same freedoms as everyone else.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Calgary man on work permit says he feels 'forgotten' by foreign homebuyer ban, calls exemptions too limiting
A Calgary man on work permit says the exemptions for international students and work permit holders are too limiting and says he and many other qualified workers feel 'forgotten' by the legislation.
David Onley, former broadcaster and Ont. lieutenant-governor, dies at age 72
Former broadcast journalist and disability advocate David Onley, who served as the 28th lieutenant-governor of Ontario, has died at the age of 72.
Canada's Grocery Code of Conduct one step closer to being implemented
Canada is one step closer to creating a Grocery Code of Conduct in an effort to level the playing field for both producers and grocery stores.
After top-secret hearing, judge to decide on ordering federal government to repatriate Canadians detained in Syria
Following four days of hearings, including top-secret testimony on the final day of proceedings, a federal court judge will now decide if Canada has violated the rights of dozens of its citizens imprisoned in northeast Syria. More than 40 Canadians have been languishing in camps and prisons run by Kurdish authorities since 2019.
Long COVID a 'whole-body disease,' with some patients experiencing loss of taste and smell for months: expert
Aside from the more common symptoms of long COVID, some Canadians with the condition say they are also noticing long-term impacts on their ability to smell, taste and hear. Dozens of Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share what their experience with long COVID has been like.
Photographer captures 'serene' lynx for Canadian Geographic's 2022 Photos of the Year competition
Alan Poelman of Atikokan, Ont., is named Canadian Geographic's 2022 Photographer of the Year after capturing a photo of a lynx looking directly at the camera.
Freezing rain warning in place for Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and southern New Brunswick
Moncton woke up to slush, ice and even more snow following Friday’s first real taste of winter.
Service planned after explosion that left 3 missing in St-Roch-de-L'Achigan, Que.
As the community of Saint-Roch-de-l'Achigan continues to grapple with Thursday's explosion and fire at Propane Lafortune that left three people missing, a commemorative service will be held on Sunday at the Church of St. Roch at 10:30 a.m.
Canada sanctions more Haitian 'elites' as humanitarian crisis continues
Canada has sanctioned two more Haitian 'elites' over their alleged involvement in the country's ongoing humanitarian crisis, adding to the list of other individuals targeted by the federal government in recent months.
Vancouver Island
-
Fire at Port Alberni apartment building displaces residents
A fire in a converted hotel in Port Alberni displaced the residents of 20 homes Saturday morning.
-
Push underway to secure funding for View Royal crossing guards
View Royal's previous mayor and council said it would be ending funding for crossing guards after the current school year, but now, two councillors have tabled a motion to review that decision.
-
'It's a safety issue': Nanaimo store owner uses 'Baby Shark' to deter homeless from sleeping outside shop
The catchy but often annoying children’s song "Baby Shark" is being used as a deterrent against loitering in front of a Nanaimo, B.C., business after the owner says there has been a dramatic increase in unhoused people sleeping on his doorstep.
Calgary
-
Smith says she urged minister to consider whether COVID prosecutions could succeed
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has delivered a third version of what she discussed with justice officials over how to handle the prosecution of people charged with breaking COVID-19 health rules.
-
Calgary Flames defeat Dallas in Saturday afternoon thriller
After building a big lead, the Flames hung on for dear life, defeating Dallas 6-5 in a Saturday matinee in Texas.
-
Calgarian questioning the city's maintenance priorities after dog injured in Deer Run
A Calgary woman is blaming the city for a hefty vet bill she received after a trip to the dog park.
Edmonton
-
Smith says she urged minister to consider whether COVID prosecutions could succeed
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has delivered a third version of what she discussed with justice officials over how to handle the prosecution of people charged with breaking COVID-19 health rules.
-
Ukrainian newcomers take over Cook County Saloon in Edmonton for perogy making
A new partnership had Ukrainian newcomers use the kitchen of Edmonton's oldest country bar Saturday to make traditional dishes as a fundraiser.
-
Pat Rehn will not run for re-election in 2023
The MLA representing Lesser Slave Lake will not be seeking re-election in Alberta's upcoming general election.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman tracks down her missing suitcase but Sunwing won't let her get it
A woman whose suitcase was left behind by Sunwing two weeks ago says she knows 'exactly where it is' but the airline refuses to let her pick it up.
-
This is how to protect yourself from real estate title fraud, experts say
There have been two incidents this month of homeowners coming back from a trip to find their house has been sold or listed on the market without their consent.
-
David Onley, former broadcaster and Ont. lieutenant-governor, dies at age 72
Former broadcast journalist and disability advocate David Onley, who served as the 28th lieutenant-governor of Ontario, has died at the age of 72.
Montreal
-
Quebec man recounts rescue attempt in propane facility explosion that left workers missing
As a ceiling and wall collapsed on a woman desperately trying to flee the scene of an explosion at a Quebec propane distribution company, Éric Lizotte could only watch in horror. The resident of St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que., whose home is just metres from Propane Lafortune, said he was in the middle of trying to rescue the unknown woman and anyone else trapped by the Thursday morning blast.
-
'Endangered Stories': Filmmaker preserves West Island history through video capsules
One of these endangered stories is that of the Chateau St-Louis, a country club built a century ago on the Baie-de-Valois that burned down after just a decade in operation.
-
Meet Mila, the 7-year-old super-fan who joined P.K. Subban on the ice
On a night meant to honour P.K. Subban, the former Montreal Canadiens defenceman put the spotlight on someone else. There, in front of 21,000 screaming fans, seven-year-old Mila Goolab had her moment.
Winnipeg
-
‘A scary situation’: Family of Jordan’s Principle namesake evicted from hotel
A woman whose family has become a symbol of Indigenous rights is speaking out after being kicked out of her hotel room late at night in downtown Winnipeg with nowhere to go.
-
'You could actually see him escape': Manitoba man raising funds for gaming consoles in Children's Hospital
A Manitoba father is looking to help sick kids, one video game at a time after the loss of his own son.
-
'A pretty serious move': New Polo Park development long time coming
A billion dollar development set for Polo Park is a long time coming, according to one expert.
Saskatoon
-
'We miss him': Sask. mother asks for help to find her missing son
The family of a missing Prince Albert man has asked the public to help locate him.
-
'Shocking and heartbreaking': Saskatoon voices support in wake of Star Blanket Cree Nation announcement
Saskatoon organizations and community groups are expressing their condolences to Star Blanket Cree Nation after 2,000 anomalies were discovered with a radar search of a former residential school.
-
'Feeling great about your finances': Advisor offers tips for 2023
Last year was a tough year financially, but you can get your books in order 2023, one financial advisor says.
Regina
-
'Spread the love': Teddy Bear Anonymous scavenger hunt deemed a success
Teddy Bears Anonymous teamed up with the Southland Mall on Saturday for a family focused fundraiser.
-
Sawed-off shotgun, fentanyl and fake I.D seized following arrest of impaired driver: Regina police
A man is facing over 10 charges after police found weapons, drugs and other illegal items inside a vehicle in north Regina.
-
'A dangerous precedent': White City annexation decision sets stage for future developments
The Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB) dismissed White City’s application to annex 4,000 acres of land including all of Emerald Park on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Union calls Halifax hospital emergency department 'revolving door' of staff
The union for health workers and nurses at a major Halifax hospital emergency department describes its staffing as a "revolving door" of junior and inexperienced employees.
-
Freezing rain warning in place for Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and southern New Brunswick
Moncton woke up to slush, ice and even more snow following Friday’s first real taste of winter.
-
COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Nova Scotia
It has been beyond busy at the primary health care mobile clinic set up in Halifax's north end.
London
-
Canada advances to gold medal game at the Under-18 Women's World Hockey Championship
Several London Devilettes hit the ice for Canada Saturday afternoon against Finland, trying to book a place in the Under-18 Women's World Hockey Championship
-
The London Bridal Expo returns this weekend
Local brides-to-be packed the downtown event centre for the London Bridal Expo, Saturday
-
Cleanup continues following 'spill' near Seaforth
The cleanup continues following a “mineral oil” spill from a Hydro One substation near Seaforth, earlier this month
Northern Ontario
-
Drag Storytime event rallies supporters in northern Ont.
Many drag events worldwide have been met with opposition as of late and the same can be said in northern Ontario Saturday.
-
This is how to protect yourself from real estate title fraud, experts say
There have been two incidents this month of homeowners coming back from a trip to find their house has been sold or listed on the market without their consent.
-
Ukrainians in North Bay come together to continue to raise awareness
About a dozen Ukrainian people sang a popular Ukrainian song at a local grocery store in North Bay Saturday to continue the conversation and to raise awareness about what's happening overseas.
Kitchener
-
Guelph mayor proposes new tax to provide mental health, addictions resources
Provincial legislation is leading the mayor of Guelph to consider new taxes for additional mental health, addictions, and homelessness initiatives.
-
‘It’s wonderful to see the community come together’: Hillside Residence opens doors to Ukrainian families fleeing war
The effort to help Ukrainian refugees re-settle in Waterloo region took another step forward as the new Hillside Residence welcomes families escaping the conflict in their home country.
-
‘He’s going to give it to his daughters’: Local author gifts children’s book to The Rock
When Kelsey Snow wrote her first children’s book she never thought it would end up in the hands of a big celebrity, especially one she had previously interacted with seven years ago.