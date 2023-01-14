'Let her learn': Dozens protest in Vancouver for Afghan women's right to education

"Let her learn! Let her learn!" A large crowd chanted in downtown Vancouver on Saturday afternoon.

Dozens of people gathered outside the Vancouver Art Gallery, alongside thousands around the world, to protest against the Taliban’s decision to ban women from universities in Afghanistan.

The decree was announced in late December and prompted a global backlash.

Activists in the region say more needs to be done to prevent Afghan women from being removed from the public sphere in the country.

“Afghanistan is the only country to not have education allowed for women and that's ridiculous in this day and age,” said Aida Sanjush, who spoke at the event.

“Seeing Afghanistan going through the most disastrous events … I’m heartbroken,” she said.

Fatema Ahmadzai, who also attended the protest, shared the same sentiment.

She said “it’s terrifying” watching the news unfold back home.

"My parents escaped war. They came to Canada with an opportunity to start their life and they're reminded again of that horrendous behaviour that's happening. There are no laws. There are no rights. That country is falling apart at the hands of terrorists,” she said.

“And nothing is being said. The world is being so silent about it,” she added.

Since taking over the country in August 2021, the Taliban has banned girls and women from attending school beyond Grade 6.

The group also banned women from working most jobs.

"I can't put it into words, but it makes me very, very sick that there are people doing this to Afghan women and girls,” said Ahmad Wali Yasin, an organizer of the event.

He and other activists argue the gender-based denial of education has no religious justification and will harm the country further.

"We just want basic human rights for women, which is to learn, to study and to go out,” said Yasin.

Vancouver’s protest was one of dozens happening around the world demanding rights and freedoms for the women in Afghanistan.

According to organizers' social media, 54 cities and 23 countries took part in the global movement to raise awareness of the situation.

The community said it won't stop fighting until all Afghan women are granted the same freedoms as everyone else.